Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 120,050 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,050 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 129,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,622 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $412.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 3,700 shares of company stock worth $110,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

