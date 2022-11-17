Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 57,636 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $22,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1,313.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,588,000 after acquiring an additional 620,688 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 256,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBIN opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $61.02.

