Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,513 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

Stryker stock opened at $221.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.