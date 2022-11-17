Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 507,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,953 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $22,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

XME opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.