Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,103 shares of company stock worth $9,031,598. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $412.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.36, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $695.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

