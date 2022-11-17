SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,785 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $21,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $77.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

