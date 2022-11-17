Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $22.42 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184,884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $22,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,724,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,499,000 after purchasing an additional 252,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,009,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

