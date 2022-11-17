Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 669,765 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 1,829.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $24,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6,933.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 699,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 689,145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 400.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 354,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3,770.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 232,383 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $6,007,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $3,629,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAY opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

