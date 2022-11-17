Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,144 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,144 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Horizon Bancorp worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,611,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 89,896 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $685.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.77%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Craig M. Dwight bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,961.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.