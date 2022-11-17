Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 135,030 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,030 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $26,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%.

