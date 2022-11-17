Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 17,916 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $170.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.87. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays decreased their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

