Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Century Communities worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Century Communities by 28.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 15.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

CCS opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

