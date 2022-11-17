Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 20,601 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,601 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $25,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $368.98 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

