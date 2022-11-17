Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $141.91 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.03.

