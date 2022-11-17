Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,661 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 20.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 44,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

