Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,615 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of CapStar Financial worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 586.2% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 693,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 592,036 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 63,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 269.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 52,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

CapStar Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.