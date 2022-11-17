Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,206 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.65% of Primis Financial worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Primis Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $305.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

