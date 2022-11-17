Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 756,738 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $21,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

