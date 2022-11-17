First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396,940 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of First Foundation worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.03. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $28.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

