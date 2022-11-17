Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,265 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $736.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

