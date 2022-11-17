Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,119 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,119 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of SpartanNash worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $81,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 30.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Down 1.4 %

SPTN stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.