Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $370.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $306.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.41. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

