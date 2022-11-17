Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $170.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Benchmark to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.17.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Down 0.1 %

MIDD opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.53. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

Institutional Trading of Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Middleby by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.