Daiwa Capital Markets Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,839,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 25,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,095,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lyft by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 238,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

