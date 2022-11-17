Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Sells 1,334 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $100,023.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.26. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 177.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

