Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. Sells 2,733 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,392.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Surmodics Price Performance
NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Surmodics Company Profile
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surmodics (SRDX)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.