Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. Sells 2,733 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,392.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Surmodics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surmodics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Surmodics by 34.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Surmodics by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Surmodics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Surmodics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

