Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

MRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

