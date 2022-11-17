Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
MRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
