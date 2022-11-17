Compass Point Lowers Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $15.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Compass Point to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 55,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

