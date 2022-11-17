Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 75,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.12 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $990.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.56.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.