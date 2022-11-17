Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) PT Lowered to $9.00

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.28. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 99,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

