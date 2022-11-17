Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Update

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $459.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $55.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 229.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the second quarter worth $144,000. 37.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

