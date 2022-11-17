Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Lowered to $5.00

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 3.98.

Shares of Nextdoor stock opened at 2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.12. Nextdoor has a fifty-two week low of 2.04 and a fifty-two week high of 13.85.

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze acquired 765,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at 36,136,971.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIND. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth $15,458,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the first quarter worth $23,016,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 397.8% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,569,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,710 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

