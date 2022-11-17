Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 365,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTX shares. Piper Sandler cut Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aptinyx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

APTX opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

