David Dantzker Sells 2,773 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $91,509.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Surmodics Stock Performance

SRDX stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 34.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surmodics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.