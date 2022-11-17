UBS Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $300.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,467,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 489,149 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $118,154,000 after acquiring an additional 46,738 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,745 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 5,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.