MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Price Performance

MorphoSys stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $195,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.