MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
MorphoSys Price Performance
MorphoSys stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
