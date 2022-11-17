Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $102,456.90 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.