HC Wainwright Lowers Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target to $10.00

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

