Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Agora Stock Down 12.2 %
NASDAQ:API opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $350.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.06. Agora has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $26.03.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.16 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 60.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Agora will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
