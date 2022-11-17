Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agora Stock Down 12.2 %

NASDAQ:API opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $350.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.06. Agora has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.16 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 60.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Agora will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora

About Agora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of API. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the third quarter worth $46,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the third quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Agora by 147.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Agora during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Agora during the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

