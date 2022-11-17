NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at R. F. Lafferty

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut NextNav from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NextNav Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NN stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in NextNav by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,339,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 704,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NextNav by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 344,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,359,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

