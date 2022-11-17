NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at R. F. Lafferty

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut NextNav from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
NextNav Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NN stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
