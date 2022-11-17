Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLLY. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Holley to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.
Holley Stock Down 21.6 %
HLLY stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.
Holley Company Profile
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
