Raymond James Lowers Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $3.50

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NRDY. Barclays reduced their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Price Performance

NRDY opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.54 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 60.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,231,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,231,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 15.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.