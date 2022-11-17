monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $138.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s current price.
MNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.
monday.com Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $419.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.