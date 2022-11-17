monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $138.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s current price.

MNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

monday.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $419.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in monday.com by 937.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in monday.com by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $33,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in monday.com by 109.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter worth about $24,428,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

