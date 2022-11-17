Oppenheimer Trims Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Target Price to $2.00

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 338.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Invacare has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invacare

Institutional Trading of Invacare

In other Invacare news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invacare by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invacare by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Invacare by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.