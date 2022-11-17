monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $138.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.56.
monday.com Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MNDY stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $419.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.51.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
