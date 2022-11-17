monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $138.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $419.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.51.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 161.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.