DA Davidson Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $48.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.60. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

