The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

The9 Trading Down 7.8 %

The9 stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Get The9 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The9 by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The9 in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The9 in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.