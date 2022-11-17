Benchmark Lowers Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $14.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Magnite Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.99. Magnite has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $22.55.
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
