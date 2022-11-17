Benchmark Lowers Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $14.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.99. Magnite has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

About Magnite

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Magnite by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 66,681 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.