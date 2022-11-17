American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 453,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $893.93 million, a P/E ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.40. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

