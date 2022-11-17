Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CFO Sells $100,501.68 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $100,501.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE NOG opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.